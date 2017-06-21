A strong storm moved through the Philadelphia region on Wednesday afternoon.
A late-afternoon storm sweeping through the region Wednesday has left 25,000 PECO customers without power and disrupted SEPTA's Regional Rail service. PECO reported that more than 11,200 customers were without power in Montgomery County, about 8,200 in Philadelphia, more than 3,000 in Delaware County, and nearly 3,000 in Chester County.
