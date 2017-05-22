XPN's Gotta Hear Song of the Week: "How To Boil An Egg" by Courtney Barnett

Last week, Australian singer, songwriter, guitarist and favorite rockers Courtney Barnett released "How To Boil An Egg," a newly recorded song she recorded for Milk! Records' Split Singles Club . I used to perform this song at all the open-mics when I was 21. It never got recorded, so for personal-posterity I updated it and made this version recently when I was bunkered up in the bush doin some demos for my next album.

