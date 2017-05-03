With Trump urging, Barletta mulls run against Casey
Rep. Lou Barletta, 56, has represented the 11th District, a swath of counties in the state's conservative center, for five years. Jonathan Tamari is the Washington correspondent.
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|3 min
|Rotten Rotties
|7,123
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Mark wirsner
|871
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|11 hr
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Tue
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Horrible
|34
|Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li...
|Tue
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|1
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|2
