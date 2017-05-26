Wear Black: The Indie Rock Hit Parade...

Wear Black: The Indie Rock Hit Parade returns with new Mountain...

Saturday May 27

After a NonComm -induced break , the Indie Rock Hit Parade is BACK for you tonight at 11pm ET on WXPN! Listen right after the May edition of Land of the Lost with Robert Drake for a full two-hour show that will definitely feature me breaking a sweat trying to catch you all up on the new music that has come out since we last hung out. Two Album Spotlights will guide the way in the midnight hour: First, we'll dig into the much-anticipated new release from Canadian singer Elizabeth Powell aka Land of Talk .

