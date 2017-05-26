Wear Black: The Indie Rock Hit Parade returns with new Mountain...
After a NonComm -induced break , the Indie Rock Hit Parade is BACK for you tonight at 11pm ET on WXPN! Listen right after the May edition of Land of the Lost with Robert Drake for a full two-hour show that will definitely feature me breaking a sweat trying to catch you all up on the new music that has come out since we last hung out. Two Album Spotlights will guide the way in the midnight hour: First, we'll dig into the much-anticipated new release from Canadian singer Elizabeth Powell aka Land of Talk .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 8 VIII 15 9.0 Treatment S...
|5 hr
|Threestax
|44
|Tammie Souza
|13 hr
|Tony G
|4
|J. Mahaffy arrested for Sexual Assault
|May 30
|Citizen
|1
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|May 29
|Machine1000
|5
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|May 29
|American taxpayer
|27
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 28
|ACME cheats its s...
|8
|Bill Cosby charm offensive, breaks silence befo...
|May 25
|Gremlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC