Waynesburg professor to appear in Philadelphia documentary
WAYNESBURG – A history professor at Waynesburg University will be in Philadelphia next week to be interviewed by an Emmy-winning crew for an upcoming documentary film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5
|5 min
|Oldshool
|249
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|33 min
|Lisa-Marie Vega
|173
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Nana8376
|111
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|Northphilthy
|5
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|MickMan
|878
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sat
|NEW GUY
|255
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC