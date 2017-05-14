Watch Sheer Mag cover "Clampdown" by The Clash with DA candidate Larry Krasner

Last night, Philly's Sheer Mag kicked off their headlining spring tour at the First Unitarian Church, and with the primary elections just a few days away, they were joined onstage by Larry Krasner, candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney. Krasner and the band covered "Clampdown" from The Clash's London Calling, and you can watch video of it below, care of Philly photographer Scott Troyan.

