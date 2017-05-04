Watch RFA completely shred on new tra...

Watch RFA completely shred on new track, "Down Your Street"

3 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

There's something about local rockers RFA that's just so dang infectious. From their catchy guitar riffs,to their head-bang inducing drums, to the way every single member plays with such energy and joy that you can't help but smile and jam along, this band's got the thing.

Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

