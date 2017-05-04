Watch RFA completely shred on new track, "Down Your Street"
There's something about local rockers RFA that's just so dang infectious. From their catchy guitar riffs,to their head-bang inducing drums, to the way every single member plays with such energy and joy that you can't help but smile and jam along, this band's got the thing.
