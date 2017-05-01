Watch practically every Philadelphia ...

Watch practically every Philadelphia video entered in NPR Music's 2017 Tiny Desk Contest

In case you missed it, a wildly wonderful group out of New Orleans called Tank & The Bangas was crowned the champion of this year's NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest . Their video, filmed in a school room, beat out over 6,000 other entries from around the country in the third annual Tiny Desk Concert spin-off, including a record number of submissions from the Philadelphia area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

