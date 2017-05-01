Watch practically every Philadelphia video entered in NPR Music's 2017 Tiny Desk Contest
In case you missed it, a wildly wonderful group out of New Orleans called Tank & The Bangas was crowned the champion of this year's NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest . Their video, filmed in a school room, beat out over 6,000 other entries from around the country in the third annual Tiny Desk Concert spin-off, including a record number of submissions from the Philadelphia area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|25 min
|Chalie Hustle
|6,962
|need a loan
|1 hr
|Sweet Sweeney
|4
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Sun
|ok buddy
|6
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|nursing home lawsuit
|Apr 28
|charles
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 28
|Lehigh U
|867
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC