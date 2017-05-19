Vita and the Woolf's new Audiotree se...

Vita and the Woolf's new Audiotree session sounds great -- and there's a dog

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

We're about a month out until the Vita and the Woolf album Tunnels finally drops on June 16, and as admitted in the band's Audiotree Live session, it's an LP that's been a long time coming. The band recorded the session with Audiotree late last month, and it just hit the interwebs this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) 1 hr AIPAC mohels 73
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 1 hr USS LIBERTY 10
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 2 hr WALGREENS 15
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) 15 hr Meethead 619
It's sexual and I want the open minded. Thu disconova 9
I hate people from India (May '11) Thu Zootsuite 54
News Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16) May 17 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,154,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC