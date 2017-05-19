Vita and the Woolf's new Audiotree session sounds great -- and there's a dog
We're about a month out until the Vita and the Woolf album Tunnels finally drops on June 16, and as admitted in the band's Audiotree Live session, it's an LP that's been a long time coming. The band recorded the session with Audiotree late last month, and it just hit the interwebs this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|2 hr
|WALGREENS
|15
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Meethead
|619
|It's sexual and I want the open minded.
|Thu
|disconova
|9
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|Thu
|Zootsuite
|54
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16)
|May 17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC