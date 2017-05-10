Treat mom at the Olde York Street Fair

Olde York Street Fair: Where to park, eat, hear live music York's annual Mother's Day tradition is back. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pvuRFi A busy East Market Street with vendors during the 41st Annual Olde York Street Fair in York Sunday May 8, 2016 The Olde York Street Fair will once again bring more than 100 arts and craft vendors, food stands and live entertainment to the streets of downtown York for Mother's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.