Tonight's Concert Picks: Womanspace Benefit at Rigby Mansion, Taiwan...
Resilient and Vessna Scheff are just two of the artists slated to perform at Rigby Mansion this afternoon for a concert and cookout benefiting Womanspace . The nonprofit is a women-centric safe space, providing mental health services and shelter in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
