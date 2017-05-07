Tonight's Concert Picks: Pine Barons ...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Pine Barons at Boot & Saddle, Ill Doots at Voltage Lounge

With a new record on the way, Pine Barons lead the bill at Boot & Saddle tonight. The concert is a benefit for March On Harrisburg , a week-long protest that will take walkers from Philadelphia to the state capital in support of a better democracy.

