Tonight's Concert Picks: La Misa Negra at World Cafe Live, My Son Bison at Bourbon & Branch
Oakland Latin fusion outfit La Misa Negra wrap up an east coast tour at World Cafe Live tonight. Blending traditional cumbia and Afro-Colombian dance music with contemporary energy and flair, the octet knows how to bring the party whever they go.
