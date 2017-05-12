Tigers Jaw share emotionally-charged "Escape Plan" ahead of next week's spin release
With just a week to go before their fifth LP drops, Tigers Jaw have shared another single from the highly anticipated album. "Escape Plan" is the third track we've heard from spin and it's an aching, downtempo duet from Brianna Collins and Ben Walsh.
