The new season of a Ita s Always Sunny In Philadelphiaa has been delayed12:41 pm - May 16, 2017
Olson, who also stars in another US sitcom, The Mick , seemingly confirmed previous rumours that the show is taking an "extended hiatus" after its 12th season finished airing in March. "We ended up pushing our next season a year because we were all busy with separate projects this year," Olson told TV Guide .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|15 min
|Deweyfukem
|112
|Deweyfukems Safety site
|38 min
|Deweyfukem
|1
|Kenso larp
|3 hr
|Biscgonia
|3
|Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status.
|4 hr
|Sweetsammy101
|4
|Kenso fiend role playing game.
|8 hr
|Pogonavitticeps
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Tony G
|881
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|May 13
|Going to getem
|26
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC