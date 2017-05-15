The new season of a Ita s Always Sunn...

The new season of a Ita s Always Sunny In Philadelphiaa has been delayed12:41 pm - May 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NME

Olson, who also stars in another US sitcom, The Mick , seemingly confirmed previous rumours that the show is taking an "extended hiatus" after its 12th season finished airing in March. "We ended up pushing our next season a year because we were all busy with separate projects this year," Olson told TV Guide .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) 15 min Deweyfukem 112
Deweyfukems Safety site 38 min Deweyfukem 1
Kenso larp 3 hr Biscgonia 3
Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status. 4 hr Sweetsammy101 4
Kenso fiend role playing game. 8 hr Pogonavitticeps 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon Tony G 881
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 13 Going to getem 26
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC