The Left's New Darling Is Philadelphia's Next District Attorney
On Tuesday, Philadelphia Democrats picked criminal defense lawyer Larry Krasner as their nominee to run the city's district attorney's office. A progressive firebrand who has defended Black Lives Matter protesters and Occupy Wall Street activists pro bono, Krasner has gone to court more times to sue Philly cops for civil right abuses than he has to prosecute a crime .
