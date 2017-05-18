Teens Attack Couple During Carnival in NE Philly: Police
An investigation is underway after a couple was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers at a carnival in Northeast Philadelphia. A woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 she was attending the annual Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Carnival on the 9000 block of Old Bustleton Avenue Friday night with her two sons, ages 4 and 5. She was waiting for her husband to pick them up when a group of about 20 to 30 teenagers approached her and began attacking her, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's sexual and I want the open minded.
|13 hr
|Northphilthy
|12
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|14 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|16 hr
|WALGREENS
|15
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Meethead
|619
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|May 18
|Zootsuite
|54
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16)
|May 17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC