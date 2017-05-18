Teens Attack Couple During Carnival in NE Philly: Police

An investigation is underway after a couple was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers at a carnival in Northeast Philadelphia. A woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 she was attending the annual Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Carnival on the 9000 block of Old Bustleton Avenue Friday night with her two sons, ages 4 and 5. She was waiting for her husband to pick them up when a group of about 20 to 30 teenagers approached her and began attacking her, according to police.

