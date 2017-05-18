Teens Attack Couple During Carnival i...

Teens Attack Couple During Carnival in NE Philly: Police

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a couple was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers at a carnival in Northeast Philadelphia. A woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 she was attending the annual Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Carnival on the 9000 block of Old Bustleton Avenue Friday night with her two sons, ages 4 and 5. She was waiting for her husband to pick them up when a group of about 20 to 30 teenagers approached her and began attacking her, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's sexual and I want the open minded. 13 hr Northphilthy 12
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) 14 hr AIPAC mohels 73
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 15 hr USS LIBERTY 10
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 16 hr WALGREENS 15
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Fri Meethead 619
I hate people from India (May '11) May 18 Zootsuite 54
News Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16) May 17 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,165 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC