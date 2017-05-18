Suspect in Attack on Army Veteran Maintains Innocence

A suspect in the attack of a veteran and the theft of his dog in New York City spoke to NBC10 Sunday and maintained his innocence. Police say former Army Ranger Robert Lebron, 40, was on Valentine Avenue and East 49th Street in the Fordham section of the Bronx back on May 14 when two men punched him and then stole his dog who helped him with his PTSD.

