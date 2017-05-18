Suspect in Attack on Army Veteran Maintains Innocence
A suspect in the attack of a veteran and the theft of his dog in New York City spoke to NBC10 Sunday and maintained his innocence. Police say former Army Ranger Robert Lebron, 40, was on Valentine Avenue and East 49th Street in the Fordham section of the Bronx back on May 14 when two men punched him and then stole his dog who helped him with his PTSD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody wanna hang out with an older sugar daddy?
|5 hr
|Kkkkkky7
|1
|It's sexual and I want the open minded.
|14 hr
|Neg poppa
|13
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Sat
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Sat
|WALGREENS
|15
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Meethead
|619
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|May 18
|Zootsuite
|54
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC