Surgeons and physicians area's top average wage earners
A truck driver from Wilkes-Barre might earn just $670 less than someone doing the same job in Philadelphia, but less money goes a lot further here where the cost of living is significantly lower. Truck drivers from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre metro area, either heavy load or tractor-trailer, earn on average $44,670 a year, according to the most recent wages data from the state Center for Workforce and Information Analysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5
|1 hr
|NYJunkie
|150
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|NEW GUY
|255
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|newshound
|877
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 3
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|May 2
|Horrible
|34
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC