Surgeons and physicians area's top average wage earners

14 hrs ago

A truck driver from Wilkes-Barre might earn just $670 less than someone doing the same job in Philadelphia, but less money goes a lot further here where the cost of living is significantly lower. Truck drivers from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre metro area, either heavy load or tractor-trailer, earn on average $44,670 a year, according to the most recent wages data from the state Center for Workforce and Information Analysis.

