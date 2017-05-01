Stream Cayetana's jam-packed and resilient LP, New Kind of Normal
Philly's favorite punk trio has gifted your patient waiting by dropping an early online stream of their new record, New Kind of Normal , over at Hype Machine. And gosh dang, what a gift this is.
