Speeding Amtrak engineer charged in 2015 crash that killed 8
The state's top prosecutor on Friday charged a speeding Amtrak engineer with causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a deadly 2015 derailment that came after he accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro expanded on charges a Philadelphia judge approved a day earlier.
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly harm red 12.0
|8 min
|Oldshool
|100
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|4 hr
|Going to getem
|26
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|MickMan
|880
|Jay Lloyd's Getaway: Fall Flea Market
|Thu
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 10
|LOWER your prices
|7
|Suspect Quoted Quran During The Shooting Of Del...
|May 8
|QuranQuotingShooter
|1
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|silly rabbit
|174
