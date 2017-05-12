Speeding Amtrak engineer charged in 2...

Speeding Amtrak engineer charged in 2015 crash that killed 8

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The state's top prosecutor on Friday charged a speeding Amtrak engineer with causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a deadly 2015 derailment that came after he accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro expanded on charges a Philadelphia judge approved a day earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly harm red 12.0 8 min Oldshool 100
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 4 hr Going to getem 26
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Fri MickMan 880
News Jay Lloyd's Getaway: Fall Flea Market Thu Kenneth Lerch 1
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 10 LOWER your prices 7
Suspect Quoted Quran During The Shooting Of Del... May 8 QuranQuotingShooter 1
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) May 8 silly rabbit 174
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,071 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC