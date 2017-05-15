South Philadelphia street to be named after Ed Snider
The City of Philadelphia is set to rename a portion of 11th Street in South Philadelphia after Snider. It will be called Ed Snider Way , and it will carry that name on the portion of 11th Street between Pattison Avenue and "Terminal Avenue", which is the technical name of the creepy part of 11th that runs under I-95.
