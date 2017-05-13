Shannen Moser unveils new live video series with "Yr Undertaker" and the SS United States

Standing in front of the looming and historic SS United States down at Columbus and Oregon, Shannen Moser gives a solitary performance of "Yr Undertaker" from this year's Oh, My Heart LP in the video below. The clip is the first in a series that Moser will be sharing over the next month, leading up to the vinyl release of the debut album via Lame-O Records on June 16th.

