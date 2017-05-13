Shannen Moser unveils new live video series with "Yr Undertaker" and the SS United States
Standing in front of the looming and historic SS United States down at Columbus and Oregon, Shannen Moser gives a solitary performance of "Yr Undertaker" from this year's Oh, My Heart LP in the video below. The clip is the first in a series that Moser will be sharing over the next month, leading up to the vinyl release of the debut album via Lame-O Records on June 16th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly harm red 12.0
|4 min
|Supdude
|207
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Going to getem
|26
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|MickMan
|880
|Jay Lloyd's Getaway: Fall Flea Market
|May 11
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 10
|LOWER your prices
|7
|Suspect Quoted Quran During The Shooting Of Del...
|May 8
|QuranQuotingShooter
|1
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|silly rabbit
|174
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC