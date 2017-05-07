Shane Hower of Pine Barons branches o...

Shane Hower of Pine Barons branches out with new solo release Spectral Calm

Shane Hower , known for his role in Pine Barons , released a quick little 3-tracker under his moniker Everyone . The release Spectral Calm is quirkier psychedelia at its most DIY, emphasizing intimate sounds in a big-sound genre.

