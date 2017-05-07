Shane Hower of Pine Barons branches out with new solo release Spectral Calm
Shane Hower , known for his role in Pine Barons , released a quick little 3-tracker under his moniker Everyone . The release Spectral Calm is quirkier psychedelia at its most DIY, emphasizing intimate sounds in a big-sound genre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5
|20 min
|Hamburglar
|159
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|MickMan
|878
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sat
|NEW GUY
|255
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 3
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|May 2
|Horrible
|34
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC