School: Staff injured trying to break up fight of 4 students

School: Staff injured trying to break up fight of 4 students

Officials say several staff members were injured trying to break up a brawl involving four students at a Philadelphia-area high school. Cheltenham Township police were called to the fight at Cheltenham High School in Montgomery County during first period on Wednesday.

