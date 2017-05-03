School: Staff injured trying to break up fight of 4 students
Officials say several staff members were injured trying to break up a brawl involving four students at a Philadelphia-area high school. Cheltenham Township police were called to the fight at Cheltenham High School in Montgomery County during first period on Wednesday.
