Scenes from Cayetana's New Kind of Normal album release celebration
Philadelphia DIY trio Cayetana released their second LP, New Kind of Normal the XPN Concert Calendar , and celebrated it earlier this month with a big release day throwdown in the basement of the First Unitarian Church. On the bill was Katie Ellen , the new four-piece fronted by Anika Pyle , as well as Shannen Moser and Aster More .
