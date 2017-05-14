Scenes from Cayetana's New Kind of No...

Scenes from Cayetana's New Kind of Normal album release celebration

Philadelphia DIY trio Cayetana released their second LP, New Kind of Normal the XPN Concert Calendar , and celebrated it earlier this month with a big release day throwdown in the basement of the First Unitarian Church. On the bill was Katie Ellen , the new four-piece fronted by Anika Pyle , as well as Shannen Moser and Aster More .

