Richard Curtis co-hosts Good Day Philadelphia

Souderton Area High School teacher Richard Curtis joined FOX 29's Alex Holley and Karen Hepp on the set of Good Day Philadelphia Monday morning! Richard's appearance comes after Mike Jerrick and Alex invited Richard to help host the show while Mike was out of town visiting family for Mother's Day. Monday morning, Richard spoke about his family, friends, students, and experience as Kelly Ripa's co-host back before the co-hosting job went to Ryan Seacrest.

