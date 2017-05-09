Queen Jesus and Three Man Cannon will hit the road together this month
Taking advantage of the warming weather, Three Man Cannon and Queen Jesus are heading out on a joint east coast / midwest tour this month. The local bands, who share a member in drummer Pat Brier, will hit Pittsburgh, Bloomington, Asheville and more over the week+ run.
