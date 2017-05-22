Q&A: What to expect as Bill Cosby's j...

Q&A: What to expect as Bill Cosby's jury selection continues

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Jury selection in Bill Cosby's upcoming sex assault case got off to a quick start Monday with the selection of the first five jurors. Three are white men and the other two white women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 8 hr MickMan 882
George Norcross rewards crooked Judge Sun Burn in Hell 1
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) May 20 AIPAC mohels 73
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) May 20 USS LIBERTY 10
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! May 20 WALGREENS 15
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) May 19 Meethead 619
News Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16) May 17 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC