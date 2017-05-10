PT. Breeze Arson Investigation Begins
Point Breeze is still recovering from the alarming fire that tore through construction houses owned by South Philadelphia businessman Ori Feibush. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives Philadelphia Field Division ruled that the cause of the fire was arson.
