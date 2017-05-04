PREMIERE: The Bigness reminisce about...

PREMIERE: The Bigness reminisce about the good times in "Beautiful Life"

Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

"Beautiful Life" was the second single from Time Traveler , the debut album from local quartet The Bigness . When we first heard the track last summer it was on the heels of their careening, escapist 70s rocker "Run! Run!," so the slow burn of "Beautiful Life" offered a glimpse of the band, led by Kristen Bigness, in a more reflective mood.

