PREMIERE: The Bigness reminisce about the good times in "Beautiful Life"
"Beautiful Life" was the second single from Time Traveler , the debut album from local quartet The Bigness . When we first heard the track last summer it was on the heels of their careening, escapist 70s rocker "Run! Run!," so the slow burn of "Beautiful Life" offered a glimpse of the band, led by Kristen Bigness, in a more reflective mood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 2.0
|10 min
|GCS15
|94
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Tony G
|875
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Thu
|needlefixxx
|252
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Wed
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|May 2
|Horrible
|34
|Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li...
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC