PREMIERE: Madalean Gauze returns in the stylish rager "The Fire"
This goes back to the gripping storm of her debut American War - which was, all things considered, was released quietly amid hazy mystery four years ago. Her 2015 follow-up, Sing , was recorded, scrapped and rerecorded until she knew she had it right .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 hr
|Rotten Rotties
|7,065
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Toesucker
|868
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|11 hr
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Horrible
|34
|Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li...
|13 hr
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|1
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|2
|nursing home lawsuit
|Apr 28
|charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC