Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old in West Philadelphia
Anya is 4'9", weighs about 70 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black shoulder length braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, tan pants, and blue converse sneakers.
