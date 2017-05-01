Police: Beer outlet owner shoots teen who trashed store
Police are questioning the owner of a Northeast Philadelphia retail beer outlet who allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy after the teen and a companion trashed the store when they tried unsuccessfully to buy beer. The wounded youth was reported in stable condition at Jeannes Hospital, where he was taken in a private car after the shooting.
