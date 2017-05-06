Photograph by Dan Saelinger; styling by Dominique Baynes
How healthy are you? How healthy is your family? What about your neighbors, the people you work with, your town? We know terroir affects grapes. Does it affect people, too? Between 2009 and 2015, Pennsylvania fell from 14th to 20th on the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation's healthy-state list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5
|3 min
|610_Meatball
|122
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|NEW GUY
|255
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|newshound
|877
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 3
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|May 2
|Horrible
|34
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC