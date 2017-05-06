Photograph by Dan Saelinger; styling ...

Photograph by Dan Saelinger; styling by Dominique Baynes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Phillymag.com

How healthy are you? How healthy is your family? What about your neighbors, the people you work with, your town? We know terroir affects grapes. Does it affect people, too? Between 2009 and 2015, Pennsylvania fell from 14th to 20th on the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation's healthy-state list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5 3 min 610_Meatball 122
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 18 hr NEW GUY 255
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat newshound 877
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Fri Farouk Mahoud 13
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 3 Penn Road ACME 6
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also May 2 NotDrivingInPhilly 7
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) May 2 Horrible 34
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC