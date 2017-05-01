Philly Police: 14-year-old girl held captive and sold for sex
Fantasia Gale , Reggie Fields , Shaikey Cooper , and Shawn Jackson were each accused of participating in the trafficking of a 14-year-old girl, according to Philadelphia Police A Hunting Park man and three others were arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking and abusing a 14-year-old girl who had run away from home, forcing her to have sex with men after placing an advertisement about her online, according to police. The girl, who ran away on April 23, was first sexually assaulted by 18-year-old Shaikey Cooper, whom the girl had met up with because she considered him a friend, police said.
