Philly Police: 14-year-old girl held ...

Philly Police: 14-year-old girl held captive and sold for sex

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Fantasia Gale , Reggie Fields , Shaikey Cooper , and Shawn Jackson were each accused of participating in the trafficking of a 14-year-old girl, according to Philadelphia Police A Hunting Park man and three others were arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking and abusing a 14-year-old girl who had run away from home, forcing her to have sex with men after placing an advertisement about her online, according to police. The girl, who ran away on April 23, was first sexually assaulted by 18-year-old Shaikey Cooper, whom the girl had met up with because she considered him a friend, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 min MickMan 869
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 1 hr Rotten Rotties 7,069
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also 16 hr NotDrivingInPhilly 7
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) 16 hr Horrible 34
Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li... 17 hr NotDrivingInPhilly 1
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Apr 29 spytheweb 2
nursing home lawsuit Apr 28 charles 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,448 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC