Philly cop will lose job for allegedly shooting at car, hitting Temple Hospital window49 minutes ago

Philly cop will lose job for allegedly shooting at car, hitting Temple Hospital window

Officer Ross Scott, 43, was suspended May 18, 2017, with intent to dismiss for allegedly shooting at a car full of people after a collision on North Broad Street. One of the bullets went through a Temple University Hospital window.

