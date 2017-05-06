Philadelphia's high-tech, totally nat...

Philadelphia's high-tech, totally natural municipal plumbing - from 1812

A Water Department crew working May 3 on the 900 block of Spruce Street unearthed this 200-year-old wooden water pipe. Philadelphia was little more than a decade removed from serving as the nation's capital when a work gang on Spruce Street began installing the latest in 1812 sanitation technology: a water main made of hollow tree trunks.

