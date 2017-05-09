Philadelphians share priorities for a...

Philadelphians share priorities for a more affordable, efficient, clean urban energy future

Last Thursday afternoon, about 60 people showed up at the Municipal Services Building for a listening session, hosted by the Office of Sustainability , intended to capture residents' priorities for Philadelphia's energy future. The meeting was held at the Innovation Lab, on the 16th floor, and after a short welcome the participants started rotating through four tables, each with a different topic, changing every 15 minutes.

