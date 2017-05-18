Philadelphia to mull safe injection sites in opioid fight
In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, politicians, law enforcement personnel and reporters tour an open air drug market strewn with litter and used needles, along Conrail train tracks in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Friday, May 19, 2017, as Kenney outlined findings of the Mayor's Task Force to Combat the Opioid Epidemic in Philadelphia, a 23-member group that recommends the city consider allowing safe sites where drug users could inject heroin.
