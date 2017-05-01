Philadelphia teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

Obama's sex secrets laid bare: How he considered a gay fling, had passionate sex and COCAINE with one white girl, proposed twice to another - and CHEATED on Michelle before they married Elderly auction employee kills at least three and injures nine after 'accelerating his Jeep Cherokee through a crowd of people at a Massachusetts auto sale' Fox News host Sean Hannity 'tells staff he is staying put' after speculation was rife he was on his way out due to ousting of his good friend Bill Shine Bill Clinton's infamous tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch was 'the capper' says FBI boss Comey - who testified the confab made him decide to announce the decision not to prosecute Hillary HIMSELF Special education teacher who pleaded guilty to sleeping with her 14-year-old student blames daily heroin habit for her behavior It's a wall not a fence! White House rebrands see through fence a 'Bollard ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.