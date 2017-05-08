Philadelphia Songwriters Project presents its Final Showcase at Ardmore Music Hall
On Sunday May 21st, The Philadelphia Songwriters Project continues its 2017 Songwriting Contest by hosting the final showcase at The Ardmore Music Hall . Hundreds of songs were sorted through to find the top ten finalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5
|24 min
|stampcollector
|277
|Suspect Quoted Quran During The Shooting Of Del...
|5 hr
|QuranQuotingShooter
|1
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|174
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|10 hr
|Nana8376
|111
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|18 hr
|Northphilthy
|5
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|MickMan
|878
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sat
|NEW GUY
|255
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC