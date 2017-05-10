Philadelphia police seek store robber...

Philadelphia police seek store robbers who dragged clerk

11 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video that shows one of two robbery suspects dragging a clerk across the floor during a convenience store robbery. Police are still trying to find the men who robbed the 7-Eleven store on Rising Sun Avenue about 12:50 a.m. Monday.

