Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House expected to open doors in 2018

After lighting up the Divine Lorraine last year, developer Eric Blumenfeld has set his sights on the long-shuttered Metropolitan Opera House at Broad and Poplar. Updates about the property have been trickling in since last November, but Philly.com is now reporting that the renovations have a budget of $45 million and an expected completion date of late 2018.

