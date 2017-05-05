Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House expected to open doors in 2018
After lighting up the Divine Lorraine last year, developer Eric Blumenfeld has set his sights on the long-shuttered Metropolitan Opera House at Broad and Poplar. Updates about the property have been trickling in since last November, but Philly.com is now reporting that the renovations have a budget of $45 million and an expected completion date of late 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|4 hr
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Karson Wence
|876
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Thu
|needlefixxx
|252
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 3
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|May 2
|Horrible
|34
|Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li...
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC