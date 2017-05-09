Philadelphia DA: No criminal charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
PHILADELPHIA, Pa.-The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Tuesday released the following statement announcing the conclusion of its investigation into the May 2015 Amtrak derailment : "The District Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into the Amtrak derailment at the Frankford Junction on May 12, 2015, in which eight people were killed and two hundred others were injured, many seriously. We extend our sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and everyone who was affected by this tragedy."
