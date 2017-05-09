Phila. DA's Office: No Criminal Charges In Deadly Amtrak Derailment
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says no criminal charges will be filed in the 2015 Amtrak derailment that killed eight people and injured over 200 others. According to a statement from the District Attorney's Office, "The evidence indicates that the derailment was caused by the engineer operating the train far in excess of the speed limit.
