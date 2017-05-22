PHA Officer On Leave Following Philadelphia Shooting
A member of the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police Department was placed on administrative leave Monday after unloading her gun near Kingsessing and 58th Street in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend, according to officials. Police confirmed the PHA officer was off-duty at the time, but did not say what caused the incident.
