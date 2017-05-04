Penn Hospital's Pavilion. Rendering courtesy of Penn Hospital.
In 2021, Philadelphia's hospital landscape will look dramatically different with the introduction of a brand new hospital. The University of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday plans to erect "The Pavilion," a $1.5 billion hospital on Penn Medicine's West Philadelphia campus.
