Penn Hospital's Pavilion. Rendering c...

Penn Hospital's Pavilion. Rendering courtesy of Penn Hospital.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Phillymag.com

In 2021, Philadelphia's hospital landscape will look dramatically different with the introduction of a brand new hospital. The University of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday plans to erect "The Pavilion," a $1.5 billion hospital on Penn Medicine's West Philadelphia campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 2.0 11 min Flybirdsfly 105
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 33 min Karson Wence 876
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Thu needlefixxx 252
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED Wed Penn Road ACME 6
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also May 2 NotDrivingInPhilly 7
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) May 2 Horrible 34
Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li... May 2 NotDrivingInPhilly 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC