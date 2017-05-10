Pa. Senate approves police body camer...

Pa. Senate approves police body camera bill that restricts public access

Legislation that puts the burden on the public to justify the release of police body camera video unanimously--with one caveat--passed the state Senate on Wednesday. A number of police departments have adopted the cameras as a way to ensure public accountability and also protect officers from false allegations.

