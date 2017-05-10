Pa. Senate approves police body camera bill that restricts public access
Legislation that puts the burden on the public to justify the release of police body camera video unanimously--with one caveat--passed the state Senate on Wednesday. A number of police departments have adopted the cameras as a way to ensure public accountability and also protect officers from false allegations.
