Op-ed: Time for Philadelphia residents to get - Best Value'By Mayor Jim Kenney
When I took office more than a year ago, I pledged to run a city government that delivers efficient, effective services to every single Philadelphian. Part of that promise involves modernizing the way the city hires contractors and purchases goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northeasttimes.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly harm reduction IIV
|2 hr
|Henry Kholav
|103
|Kensington times
|3 hr
|Threestax
|11
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Tony G
|879
|Jay Lloyd's Getaway: Fall Flea Market
|14 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Wed
|LOWER your prices
|7
|Suspect Quoted Quran During The Shooting Of Del...
|May 8
|QuranQuotingShooter
|1
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|silly rabbit
|174
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC